Zagg (ZAGG) Holder S&T Bank Has Raised Stake by $637,227; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 18/05/2018 – News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook’s Political-Ad Rules; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data

S&T Bank increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 70,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,301 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 270,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 197,704 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 290,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 306,485 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 312 shares. Tieton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.31% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 534,170 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 135,736 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 172,244 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 56,407 shares. State Street holds 0% or 511,912 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 195,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 37,208 shares. Da Davidson & has 14,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 20,800 shares. The New York-based Intl Group Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Clark Estates holds 255,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection Solutions for the New Samsung S10e, S10 and S10+ – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ZAGG Inc Acquires HALO, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer Mobile Accessories Company with an Extensive IP Portfolio, for $43 Million in Cash and Stock – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAGG Announces CFO Transition Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAGG Brands Wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year at the UK Mobile Industry Awards 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 10,232 shares to 206,588 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,014 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Tx reported 99,790 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 130,287 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 42,524 shares stake. Moreover, Thomas White Limited has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Gru has invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,847 shares. 325,370 are owned by Lomas Capital Limited Liability Corp. Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 263,400 shares. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 10,130 shares. Zwj Counsel invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paragon Cap Management Llc reported 300 shares. Amer Trust Inv Limited Liability Company reported 15,366 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 500,000 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,044 shares. Wealthcare Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 255 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Facebook’s Move Against Huawei Is Symbolic but Toothless – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Snap Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.