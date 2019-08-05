Zagg (ZAGG) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Its Position; Bowling Portfolio Management Holds Position in Oshkosh (OSK)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc. (ZAGG) by 2937.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 243,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.96% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 59,244 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 93,399 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 46,609 shares to 115,951 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Zagg (ZAGG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gear4 iPhone Cases Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “mophie announces new juice pack for Palm and powerstation keychain – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “mophie debuts new powerstation hub portable battery – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,599 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Oshkosh Corporation to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. 16,000 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. Sagehorn David M. sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31 million.