ZAGG (ZAGG) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Last Week Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 25.09% above currents $27.18 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15. See Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report $0.42 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ZAGG’s profit would be $12.03 million giving it 3.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, ZAGG Inc’s analysts see -566.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 226,842 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Limited Liability Corp reported 990,493 shares stake. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 90,630 shares. Ftb Inc owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 4,395 shares. Next Fincl, Texas-based fund reported 439 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Invesco Limited owns 48,710 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 25,462 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 301,756 shares. Maryland-based Roumell Asset Management Lc has invested 14.91% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tieton Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 560,560 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 110,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 49,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.39 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $13.69 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.