ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 9 0.33 N/A 0.64 10.44 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ZAGG Inc and Yunji Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ZAGG Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. ZAGG Inc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yunji Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ZAGG Inc and Yunji Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ZAGG Inc’s upside potential is 224.42% at a $18.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Yunji Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.4, while its potential upside is 47.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that ZAGG Inc looks more robust than Yunji Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year ZAGG Inc’s stock price has bigger decline than Yunji Inc.

Summary

ZAGG Inc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Yunji Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.