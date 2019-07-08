ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 9 0.41 N/A 0.64 10.28 Tractor Supply Company 97 1.65 N/A 4.38 22.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tractor Supply Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ZAGG Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ZAGG Inc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

ZAGG Inc is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Tractor Supply Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

ZAGG Inc has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tractor Supply Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZAGG Inc and Tractor Supply Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 3 2.75

ZAGG Inc’s consensus price target is $18.33, while its potential upside is 156.72%. On the other hand, Tractor Supply Company’s potential upside is 0.09% and its consensus price target is $110.5. Based on the data given earlier, ZAGG Inc is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of ZAGG Inc shares and 87.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares. About 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -12.47% -25.2% -45.4% -43.02% -57.32% -33.23% Tractor Supply Company -2.2% -5.01% 3.58% 2.19% 39.39% 18.96%

For the past year ZAGG Inc had bearish trend while Tractor Supply Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 11 of the 12 factors ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.