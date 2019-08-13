ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Contrasting side by side

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 8 0.32 N/A 0.64 10.44 Winmark Corporation 173 8.63 N/A 7.37 22.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ZAGG Inc and Winmark Corporation. Winmark Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ZAGG Inc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that ZAGG Inc is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Winmark Corporation has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZAGG Inc has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Winmark Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ZAGG Inc and Winmark Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 232.67% for ZAGG Inc with average price target of $18.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares and 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year ZAGG Inc has -32.21% weaker performance while Winmark Corporation has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Winmark Corporation beats ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.