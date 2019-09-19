ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Comparison side by side

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 7 0.35 N/A 0.64 10.44 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.45 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 demonstrates ZAGG Inc and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ZAGG Inc has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ZAGG Inc and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

ZAGG Inc is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZAGG Inc is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ZAGG Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZAGG Inc and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential downside is -6.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year ZAGG Inc’s stock price has bigger decline than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats ZAGG Inc on 9 of the 11 factors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.