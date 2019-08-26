ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of ZAGG Inc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ZAGG Inc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.80% 5.40% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ZAGG Inc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc N/A 8 10.44 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

ZAGG Inc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ZAGG Inc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

$18.33 is the average target price of ZAGG Inc, with a potential upside of 201.98%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 52.54%. Based on the results shown earlier, ZAGG Inc’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ZAGG Inc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year ZAGG Inc has -32.21% weaker performance while ZAGG Inc’s competitors have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZAGG Inc are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, ZAGG Inc’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZAGG Inc’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that ZAGG Inc is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZAGG Inc’s competitors’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ZAGG Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ZAGG Inc’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.