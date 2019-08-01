ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Contrasting side by side

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 9 0.38 N/A 0.64 10.28 eBay Inc. 37 3.18 N/A 2.26 16.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. eBay Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ZAGG Inc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than eBay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% eBay Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 11.4%

Volatility & Risk

ZAGG Inc has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. eBay Inc. has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZAGG Inc’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, eBay Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to eBay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ZAGG Inc and eBay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

ZAGG Inc has a 176.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.33. On the other hand, eBay Inc.’s potential upside is 5.95% and its consensus target price is $43.64. Based on the data delivered earlier, ZAGG Inc is looking more favorable than eBay Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZAGG Inc and eBay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 92.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of eBay Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -12.47% -25.2% -45.4% -43.02% -57.32% -33.23% eBay Inc. -1.33% 2.24% 2.15% 25.01% -3.52% 31.96%

For the past year ZAGG Inc had bearish trend while eBay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

eBay Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.