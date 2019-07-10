ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 9 0.40 N/A 0.64 10.28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 5 0.08 N/A 0.82 4.69

Demonstrates ZAGG Inc and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ZAGG Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ZAGG Inc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes & Noble Education Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ZAGG Inc and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

ZAGG Inc is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZAGG Inc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ZAGG Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZAGG Inc and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZAGG Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 162.98% and an $18.33 consensus target price. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 105.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ZAGG Inc appears more favorable than Barnes & Noble Education Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of ZAGG Inc shares and 80.5% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -12.47% -25.2% -45.4% -43.02% -57.32% -33.23% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -5.62% -13.84% -39.5% -37.94% -37.44% -3.74%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has weaker performance than ZAGG Inc

Summary

ZAGG Inc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.