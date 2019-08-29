Zagg Com (ZAGG) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Cambrex (CBM) Share Price Rose While American Capital Management Lifted by $3.63 Million Its Position

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex (CBM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 95,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 764,238 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, up from 668,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 57,141 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Zagg Inc Com (ZAGG) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 65,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 204,687 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 270,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Zagg Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 79,809 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M

