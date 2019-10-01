Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake Has Raised by Mangrove Partners; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Humana (HUM) Position by $310,845 as Stock Price Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $255.67. About 1.34 million shares traded or 27.84% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.0161 during the last trading session, reaching $0.739. About 173,628 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

