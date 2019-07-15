Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Raised Holding; Markston International Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $444,323

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 201,344 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zafgen medical chief departs – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When The FDA Creates A Buying Opportunity: Zafgen – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: BOS Better Online Solutions Falls After Q1 Results; Organovo Holdings Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Basic Energy Services, Inc (BAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares to 43,883 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,754 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Edgewell’s Acquisition Of Harry’s ‘Isn’t As Crazy As It Looks’ – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Modern Media Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cronos Isnâ€™t in a Rush. Investors in Cronos Stock Shouldnâ€™t Be Either – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Inc has invested 3.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 85,096 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salem Mgmt holds 149,268 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 36,476 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.94% or 520,715 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 8,373 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Co holds 54,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 20,996 are held by Clean Yield. Ht Prns Lc reported 12,054 shares stake. Washington Trust holds 0.78% or 461,984 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ifrah Finance Services Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 59,407 shares. Bellecapital Limited reported 1.13% stake.