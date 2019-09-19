Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Boosted Position by $567,320; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.93 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 1.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7433. About 29,473 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94M and $172.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,180 shares to 31,249 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 21,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

