Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Great Point Partners Lowered Position; Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 billion, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7229. About 333,261 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 847% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $811,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 2.52M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 EPS, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma As by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $57.58 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zymeworks Inc..