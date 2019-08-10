Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Great Point Partners Cut Position; Hexcel (HXL) Stock Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised by $500,733 Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.0313 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9336. About 274,897 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 361,606 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 512,611 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 15,612 shares. M&R Cap holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 78,964 shares. Cambridge Tru Com has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 36,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 230,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management invested in 3,205 shares. M&T Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,627 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 17,173 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Incorporated. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Trust Of Vermont owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.68% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

