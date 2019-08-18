Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Upped Stake; As Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) Share Value Declined, Denali Advisors Has Lowered by $462,000 Its Stake

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,451 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 139,543 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares to 5,052 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc. by 179,300 shares to 758,500 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).