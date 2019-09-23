Zafgen (ZFGN) Position Raised by Mangrove Partners; Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $13.33 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 160,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.41M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 3.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.0449 during the last trading session, reaching $0.733. About 240,124 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 108,595 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 128,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,809 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).