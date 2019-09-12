Zafgen (ZFGN) Position Has Upped by Mangrove Partners; Dafna Capital Management Holds Stake in Dexcom (DXCM)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.703. About 567,520 shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 36,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 32,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 751,655 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,647 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 284,490 shares. Fmr Llc reported 6.32 million shares stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,917 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Df Dent And invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 216,214 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 8 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 64,010 shares. Bridges Inv Inc reported 1,983 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs accumulated 7,583 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 2,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co invested 0.67% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.06% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 0.06% or 71,760 shares in its portfolio.

