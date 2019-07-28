Zafgen (ZFGN) Holder Great Point Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered by $1.91 Million Its Position

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.982. About 757,768 shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 76,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 169,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.26 lastly. It is down 16.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 23,800 shares to 73,600 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $742.96M for 5.30 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $65.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.