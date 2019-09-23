Zafgen (ZFGN) Holder Great Point Partners Cut Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 131,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 75,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 3.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 billion, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.0422 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7357. About 223,935 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pacific Global Invest accumulated 25,160 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 286,421 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% or 55,571 shares. Oarsman Inc reported 32,883 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 537,639 shares. Laffer Investments owns 8,062 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 84,714 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acg Wealth accumulated 25,551 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 8,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,550 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 1,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,666 shares to 58,569 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,040 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 160,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma As.