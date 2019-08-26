Zafgen (ZFGN) Holder Dafna Capital Management Lifted Holding; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Value Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8145. About 45,901 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 120,938 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,164 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.36 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 360 shares. Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 447,996 shares. New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,376 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 51,785 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 141,180 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 30,156 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1,829 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 4,285 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr has invested 5.75% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 26,112 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 9.75 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.