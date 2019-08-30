Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.82 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 696.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.