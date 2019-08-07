Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 569.41% at a $6.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.