Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Volatility and Risk
Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Zafgen Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 569.41% at a $6.67 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
