Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2351.39 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.46 beta indicates that Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $6.67, and a 460.50% upside potential. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential upside of 11.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 8.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.