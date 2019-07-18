Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 480.00%. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 161.54% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.