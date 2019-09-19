Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Since Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 4.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $0.78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.