Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

We are comparing Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 446.66 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 6.56% at a $0.78 average price target. Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 62.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.