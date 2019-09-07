Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta indicates that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zafgen Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $4.93, while its potential upside is 608.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 3.7%. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.