Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,659,916,991.57% -70.6% -52.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.78, and a 7.90% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 215.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 0% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.