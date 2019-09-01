Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zafgen Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 708.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.