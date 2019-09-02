Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zafgen Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 708.48%. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -21.07% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 35.8%. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.