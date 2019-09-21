Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and ContraFect Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc. has a beta of -0.48 and its 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ContraFect Corporation has beta of 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 0.27% at a $0.78 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 37.6%. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.