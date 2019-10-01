Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,712,208,189.82% -70.6% -52.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zafgen Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$0.78 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.55%. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 54.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 23.8%. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.