Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We are comparing Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 131 137.23 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.46 and it happens to be 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 460.50%. Competitively the average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, which is potential 28.80% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 0%. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.