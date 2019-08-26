Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 702.16% for Zafgen Inc. with consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 67% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.