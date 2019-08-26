Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 702.16% for Zafgen Inc. with consensus target price of $6.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 67% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.