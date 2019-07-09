Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.23 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 442.28% at a $6.67 average price target. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 70.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.