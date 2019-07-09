Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|22.23
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.2%
|-56.2%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility and Risk
Zafgen Inc.’s -0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 442.28% at a $6.67 average price target. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 70.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-1.14%
|-4.4%
|-40.95%
|-77.07%
|-60.33%
|-47.27%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.