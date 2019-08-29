Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.60 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 685.91% at a $6.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 23.4%. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.