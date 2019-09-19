Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 5.35% at a $0.78 average target price. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 265.57% and its average target price is $7.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.