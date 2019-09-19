Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 5.35% at a $0.78 average target price. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 265.57% and its average target price is $7.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
