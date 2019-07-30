Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Reaches $0.88 Yearly Low; ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD SUBORDINAT (ANCUF) Shorts Raised By 0.94%

The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.85 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.88 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $32.95M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.32M less. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.0376 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8827. About 98,435 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had an increase of 0.94% in short interest. ANCUF’s SI was 502,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.94% from 498,100 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 101 days are for ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s short sellers to cover ANCUF’s short positions. It closed at $62.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 40.35% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $32.95 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zafgen Announces Agreement with US Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 655.64% above currents $0.8827 stock price. Zafgen had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform”. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. The company has market cap of $35.38 billion. The companyÂ’s convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings, as well as other retail services and products, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, MacÂ’s, Kangaroo, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz, Shell, Esso, and Re.Store.