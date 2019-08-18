Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Reaches $0.83 1 Year Low; Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Has 1.33 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc (INB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 funds increased or started new holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their stakes in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.83 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.79 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.83 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.14 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.56M less. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 139,543 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $31.14 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 699.57% above currents $0.8342 stock price. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 30,969 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (INB) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc for 156,700 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 68,682 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 20,498 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,077 shares.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $202.96 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.