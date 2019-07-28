Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) EPS Estimated At $-0.35; Penn National Gaming (PENN)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 38.60% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Zafgen, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.982. About 757,768 shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 93 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 97 cut down and sold stock positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 106.92 million shares, up from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Penn National Gaming Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

The stock increased 3.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 921,983 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 8.59% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. for 5.80 million shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 3.01 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 855,142 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 999,277 shares.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $36.66 million. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.