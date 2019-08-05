Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) EPS Estimated At $-0.34; Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake

Analysts expect Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 40.35% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Zafgen, Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.83% or $0.0806 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9494. About 201,848 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 58.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 2.09M shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 5.66 million shares with $210.37 million value, up from 3.58 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Among 4 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 12. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ZFGN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $35.44 million. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,442 shares. American & Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 123,593 shares. Systematic LP owns 43,644 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 9.22 million were accumulated by Primecap Ca. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 391,528 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Harris Lp has invested 0.45% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mufg Americas invested in 16,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3.69M are held by Charles Schwab Management. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 26,600 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.15% or 997,213 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.5% or 702,476 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 7.54% above currents $40.58 stock price. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Piper Jaffray maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $3800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $4000 target. UBS maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $4200 target.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 1.37M shares to 3.95 million valued at $112.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 74,000 shares. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was reduced too.