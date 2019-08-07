Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 594.79% at a $6.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.98% and its consensus target price is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 34.9% respectively. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.