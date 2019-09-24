Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 0.99 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, with potential upside of 6.50%. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 480.66%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 36.1%. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.