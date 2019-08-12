Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 121.25 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 634.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.67. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 88.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.