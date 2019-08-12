Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|121.25
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Volatility and Risk
Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Zafgen Inc. has a 634.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.67. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 88.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
