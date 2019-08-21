Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparing side by side

Since Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.42 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.92 beta which makes it 192.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 663.94% upside potential and an average target price of $6.67. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential downside is -3.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 58.7%. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.