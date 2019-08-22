Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 16.12 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 631.84% at a $6.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 72.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.