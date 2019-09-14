Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zafgen Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Zafgen Inc. has a 6.91% upside potential and a consensus price target of $0.78. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 721.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.