Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.28 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 626.90% at a $6.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $106.86, while its potential upside is 14.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 0% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.